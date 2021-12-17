How To Pick Bar Stools & Counter Stools?

In the market you will find a large selection of bar stools and counter stools. However, it is not easy for people to choose and buy. Most of them are not sure which chair to choose, nor by what criteria to follow in order to choose the right model. Metal, wooden, plastic, low chairs, high and many more choices are in front of you. If you are in this situation, you need to get acquainted with the features of bar stools. It is also important to focus on models that provide comfort.

Chair height

Wrong height is one of the most common mistakes people make. It happens that people choose a chair that is too high or too low, and we will agree that this does not sound comfortable at all. In either case, it will be difficult for you to adjust. For example, chairs that are too high do not provide enough space to cross your legs under the counter.

Home designers from MAISON told us person’s height is a key factor, which means that you should test the furniture first before buying. Height is also the main feature of bar stools, and can vary depending on the model. In order for the chair to be safe and secure to use, it is important to choose a quality material whose base will provide appropriate support. Either way, you can always opt for a chair with adjustable legs.

Although uncomfortable chairs don’t bother you, because they are comfortable enough for a five-minute coffee or answering emails, your children feel differently. For example, if you imagine that your children are doing homework there or that guests are coming to you for cocktails and appetizers while you are making dinner, you will need more comfortable chairs. So, if you are planning a longer and more relaxed sitting, we are sure that comfort is your priority.

The backrest seats are very comfortable for this type of seating. The backrest provides adequate support to the whole body, especially to children. Upholstery also plays an important role when it comes to the comfort of the chair, because if you have small children, it could often leave stains behind. Fortunately, there are fabrics that are easy to maintain. These are krypton fabric that is resistant to stains, dark or colorful fabrics are an equally good solution. Leather is easily wiped, as is vinyl.

Construction

When we talk about the appearance of the chair, you need to pay attention to all its parts. So, chairs consist of a seat, legs and footrests. Many models even have an armrest while some are height adjustable, can be rotated or folded. Since you have a lot of options, it is important to think about your needs and the needs of your family. For example, untitled chairs are a good choice because they are easy to store and can fit under the counter in case of wiping the floor.

Folding chairs are better for small kitchens, because they are useful for receiving guests and using them as needed. Rotating the seat is a useful feature if you have a mini bar and often have fun watching TV in the adjoining living room. There are a lot of models. While some are completely different from each other, you can also find those that are very similar and where there is very little difference in design.

Interior design

This is another important factor that influences your choice. Depending on the look of your home or other facility, you need to consider the available materials, construction methods, constructions and colors. There are companies that specialize in furniture for catering and you can always rely on them. However, pay attention to the details of these chairs, such as clear and sharp edges, round, oval or round with backs, etc. Also think which color is the best match. Should you go with black bar stools or with some lighter color.

Types of chairs

For example, bar stools are the simplest types of chairs. They consist exclusively of legs and a sitting part, they do not have a backrest. The seat is round or square. They are made of wooden, plastic, metal, upholstered or non-upholstered material. The legs are also made of various materials. You can also choose different types of foundations, one pillar or several legs. A chair like this will take up the least space, it is simple and harmonious. It is practical to use when it comes to small cafes, and can also be used as auxiliary chairs that need to be added in case there are no seats available. They are light and very easy to operate.

There are types that consist of a backrest and a sitting part, and they can be of different depths and widths. The hanging will depend on the backrest, and it comes in several shapes. Materials can be combined or you can opt for just one material. The bar stool is a great option if you want to achieve absolute comfort. This is the most comfortable type of chair and it will give a wonderful feeling. Armrests come in a variety of variants and provide enjoyment and safety. If you choose good fabric or leather, you will get a luxurious look of the room.

Materials

If you are not sure which material to choose, consider several options and compare them with your needs and desires. So, you can opt for natural or synthetic options. The base of the chair is mostly made of metal, wood or plastic. Metal furniture is very reliable and easy to maintain. Wooden chairs are very beautiful, but they require occasional tightening of screws as well as installation of metal feet. The plastic is light and can look fantastic, but it cannot withstand more than 100 kg. Leather and fabrics are very pleasant and comfortable to sit on, and they look elegant.

Conclusion:

Bar furniture is not just for entertainment. It has long been used in small kitchens or apartments, because it is very functional and saves space. It is also very pleasant to sit at the bar, and they can be of different designs, heights and shapes.