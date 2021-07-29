Ballroom E Youkoso Season 2

Everyone likes to watch good anime, be it horror, rom-com, drama, or a comedy. But Ballroom E Youkoso Season 1 was a sports anime that attracted the attention of fans. It took them by surprise and the next season is awaited with much anticipation.

A Peek Into The Storyline

It is a highly interesting story that revolves around Tatara Fujita who is an aimless young boy. He is in middle school and has to set goals in life. He is picked out and bullied by his classmates and remains demotivated. One days he comes across a dance instructor named Kaname Sengoku, who is also a motorcycle rider.

He takes him to Ogasawara Dance Studios and there he learns about the techniques of ballroom dancing. He learns the mannerisms and it makes it more stylish, poised, and confident.In fact, he seems to be an influencer to his friends who previously bullied him.

His friends too try to learn etiquette from him and he gradually manages to resolve the differences. Apart from Tatara and Kaname, two other important characters are: Shizuku and Chinatsu, they are both students. Another promising dancer in the studio is Kiyoharu. Kiyoharu is very talented but remains demoralised due to family issues.

Casting Choices We Can Expect

Despite having negligible romantic scenes Ballroom e Youkoso has a superb fan following.The story involves the character development of Tatara. Though the story tends to revolve around him there are other important characters too. Therefore, the second season too will involve the main set of characters like the dancers and dance trainers.

Apart from Tatara, Kaname, Shizuku, Kiyoharu, Chintsu fans also want to see :

Gaju Akagi, Mako Akagi, Marisa Hyōdō, Karen Banba, and Tomichika Jinbo. However, there are rumours that the creator may involve other characters too that will be completely exclusive for the season. But there are no confirmed reports on this. This anime has been influenced by the english drama series Welcome To The Ballroom. So if you are too curious you have to take a look at the characters of different seasons. However, the Japanese drama has a flavor and color added to the series. Hence you need to wait patiently for the creator to reveal.

When Can We Expect The Release

This sports drama was originally released in 2018 and the news is that it will be released in 2022. However, there are many rumors regarding the impending release. Fans are really excited about it but there are trailers yet to be released. However, this drama created by Takeuchi is probably sure to be released because he confirmed that he has been working on it.

Summing It Up

The story line is very progressive and in the first season Tatara has already realised that he enjoys dancing. He has grown passionate towards it and decides that it is the sole purpose of his life. The next chapter will provide more details about their personal lives and professional growth. Overall, fans have real high hopes from the next season.