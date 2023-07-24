Cheese Lover’s Dream: Baked Tenderloin in Creamy Cheese Sauce Recipe

Welcome to our delightful recipe for Baked Tenderloin in Cheese Sauce! This mouthwatering dish combines tenderloin steak with a creamy and savory cheese sauce, creating a truly irresistible culinary experience.

Whether you’re cooking for a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a luxurious meal, this recipe is sure to impress. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and let’s dive into the details!

Ingredients

To prepare this delicious dish, you will need the following ingredients:

2 pounds (900g) of tenderloin steak

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 cup (240ml) of heavy cream

1 cup (240ml) of chicken broth

1 cup (120g) of shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves, chopped

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Step 1

Season the tenderloin steak generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tenderloin steak and sear it on all sides until nicely browned. This step helps to seal in the juices and enhance the flavors.

Step 3

Transfer the skillet with the seared tenderloin to the preheated oven. Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until the desired level of doneness is achieved. For medium-rare, aim for an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C).

Step 4

While the tenderloin is baking, prepare the cheese sauce. In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, chicken broth, shredded cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, and chopped thyme leaves. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth and creamy.

Step 5

Once the tenderloin is cooked to perfection, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute, resulting in a tender and juicy steak.

Step 6

Slice the tenderloin into thick medallions and serve them on individual plates. Pour the warm cheese sauce generously over the tenderloin medallions, ensuring they are fully coated.

Step 7

Garnish with additional fresh thyme leaves for an extra pop of color and flavor.

Nutritional Benefits of This Recipe

Protein: The tenderloin steak used in this recipe is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues in our bodies, including muscles, skin, and organs.

Vitamins and Minerals: This recipe includes ingredients that provide essential vitamins and minerals. The tenderloin steak contains B vitamins, such as vitamin B12 and niacin, which are important for energy production and brain health.

Healthy Fats: While the cheese sauce and cream add richness to the dish, they also provide some healthy fats. These fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are beneficial for heart health and can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases when consumed in moderation.

Additional Tips for Preparation

For enhanced flavor, marinate the tenderloin steak for a few hours or overnight in your favorite marinade before cooking. This step adds an extra depth of taste to the meat.

If you prefer a different type of cheese, feel free to experiment with alternatives such as Gruyère or blue cheese. Each cheese will bring its unique character to the dish.

Accompaniments

This dish pairs perfectly with a variety of complementary side dishes. Here are a few suggestions to elevate your dining experience:

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

The velvety texture of mashed potatoes complements the tenderloin and cheese sauce beautifully. Add a pat of butter and a sprinkle of fresh herbs for an extra touch of indulgence.

Roasted Vegetables

Colorful and caramelized roasted vegetables, such as carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers, add a healthy and vibrant element to your plate. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast in the oven until tender.

Steamed Asparagus

Tender and crisp, steamed asparagus spears make a light and refreshing addition to your meal. Serve them with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Variations of This Recipe

Herb-Crusted Tenderloin: For a fragrant and flavorful twist, try adding a herb crust to the tenderloin before baking. Mix together a combination of fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley with breadcrumbs and olive oil. Press this mixture onto the seared tenderloin before transferring it to the oven.

Blue Cheese Sauce: If you’re a fan of bold and tangy flavors, consider swapping the cheddar cheese in the sauce for blue cheese. The pungent and creamy blue cheese complements the tenderloin beautifully, creating a rich and savory combination.

Mushroom and Wine Sauce: Elevate the flavors of this dish by preparing a mushroom and wine sauce to accompany the tenderloin. Sauté a mix of mushrooms, such as cremini or shiitake, with garlic and shallots in butter until tender.

Proper Storage

If you have any leftovers from your Baked Tenderloin in Cheese Sauce, it’s essential to store them properly to maintain their freshness. Follow these guidelines:

Allow the dish to cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container.

Place the container in the refrigerator and consume within 3-4 days.

When reheating, it is recommended to warm the tenderloin medallions in the oven or on the stovetop over low heat to prevent the meat from becoming tough. Reheat the cheese sauce separately and drizzle it over the warmed medallions.

Conclusion

Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Baked Tenderloin in Cheese Sauce recipe. The succulent tenderloin, cooked to perfection, combined with the creamy and rich cheese sauce, will take your taste buds on a delightful journey.

Remember to serve it alongside a side dish of Easy Coconut Rice, which brings a touch of tropical sweetness to the meal. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply treating yourself to a gourmet dinner, this recipe is sure to impress. Enjoy the culinary experience and savor each delectable bite!