Assassination Classroom Season 3

The assassination classroom series is filled with Sci-Fi drama and intense storylines. After two great seasons and several unanswered questions, the fans hope for season 3, but sadly it might not come. To know more about the same, continue reading.

A Peek Into The Storyline

The story revolves around an octopus-like creature whose aim is to destroy the whole world after it has successfully destroyed 75% of the moon. It gives a fair warning to humans that within a year he will complete his task and the earth will not survive. Fear rises between everybody on Earth and in Japan the government decides that the student who successfully kills this monstrous creature will be rewarded with a considerable amount of money. The main twist in this story is that this creature later becomes a teacher in a High School and puts the students in a dilemma. They have to decide if they want to save the whole world or the teacher who helps them study and is good at teaching.

In the later parts of the story, the students see the real truth behind that teacher and decide that it is important for them to destroy this octopus before their school year comes to an end. Several people decided to do the same and try to kill the huge creature who possessed different abilities like being invisible, super speed, and many more, but everybody failed. The story is also about one student who was weak in class but in the end, he turned out to be the best assassin in his class.

Casting Choices We Can Expect

The casting is expected to remain the same if the series ever comes out, it will include the creature and all the school students that decided to battle him. Koro-sensei is the villain and the antagonist of the TV series. Along with being an octopus-like creature, it can transform itself and by doing so he is also the teacher in the school. The second main character is Nagisa Shiota, who is shown to be a weak student yet an amazing fighter. Other than these two several other side roles in the story help Nagisa takedown the octopus

When Can We Expect The Release

The series hasn’t seen any new news for a long time, the writers said while writing the script, and the storyline season 3 was not made and there are very fewer chances of it coming up. Hundreds and thousands of fans are expecting a different ending and are hoping for season 3 to come out.

Things You May Want To Know About Assassination Classroom

Many fans as well as writers and producers are not aware of what should be the weakness of the big creature.

This anime has also been made into a game with the same storyline and that is pretty successful as well.

Summing It Up

While fans wait for season 3 there are extremely less chances of it coming out. Even though the ending was unfavorable this series has won the hearts of many people around the globe with its unique storyline and great characters.