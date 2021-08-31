Are English Teachers in Demand in Thailand

Being a teacher is perhaps one of the most beautiful professions a person can pursue. Especially if it is about teaching children who are younger. Because you help in the process of creating a complete person in the future, by just helping the child learn something, and he will possess a skill that will be of great help in the future.

But children do not always have the will and desire to learn. Therefore, one of the tasks of the teacher is to intrigue the child to want to learn something new. If the teacher does this, it can be said that he is successful in what he does. This means that the teacher loves his job and is committed to passing on all his knowledge to the younger generations.

There is one thing that prevents teachers from fulfilling their dream and engaging in this profession. And this is due to the fact that in some countries this profession is underpaid. Teachers’ salaries are so low that they are not enough to survive and make a living. And this is one of the reasons why people who want to do this, give up their sleep and instead do something they do not want to do so that they can survive everyday life and secure a normal way of life.

But this is not the case everywhere. For example, there are countries, such as Thailand and others on the Asian continent, that are looking for good teachers who can train and shape the younger generations to make them ready for the future. As we cited Thailand as an example, there the teaching profession is perhaps one of the highest-paid professions in the country, especially if you are certified to teach English.

Why is an English teacher one of the highest-paid jobs in Thailand?

We know that English is accepted almost everywhere on the globe, it is considered the easiest to learn, and with the knowledge of the language, you have the opportunity to communicate with people from other countries and cultures. But one of the reasons why Thai authorities encourage citizens to learn the language is to give them a good chance of finding an ideal job in the future. To be able to create as a complete person who with his knowledge and skills can be placed on the job market not only in the country but also abroad. If you are applying for a job, you have probably noticed that in almost all of them, as a criterion for being employed, it is stated that you must know English well.

Surely this whole thing of being an English teacher in Thailand intrigues you, and you wonder what it takes to apply for a job like this? And is it possible to get a job in Thailand if you do not have an English degree?

In the continuation of the text, we will try to explain these things to you. We did some research on that for you and came up with the following results.

Schools in Thailand differ in that each of them has special requirements for what an English teacher needs to be able to be employed in their institution. But a few requirements are common to most schools, and these are the following.

must have a university degree, Thais are a little strict in this regard, to teach their future generations it is not enough just to have completed high school or a course and teach in schools there.

Possessing a university degree is a must, and do not deviate from this requirement.

your English language must be flawless. You have to be fluent in speaking the language, reading and writing must be at an enviable level if you want to teach it in Thailand.

you need to have a TEFL certificate that will allow you to find a job in training schools.

But what happens if you do not have a university degree and this prevents you from realizing your dream of being a teacher?

From a legal point of view, a diploma will help you gain permission to train students in schools in Thailand. But if you do not have a degree, you will certainly be able to teach English with the help of the certificate you have. However, these lectures will take place online.

There are some benefits that you can get if you teach English in schools in Thailand, and these are the following:

getting to know a whole new culture that is unknown to you. This country has a rich culture that is too different from the rest of the world. Primarily starting from the food that is unique and delicious, the people who are hospitable and will make you feel at home, the various beauties that you can see around the country, and the like.

well-paid job. Foreign teachers in Thailand have the opportunity to enjoy great benefits with their work. One of them is provided accommodation and covered health insurance

Excellent work experience that will help you expand your resume and provide you with other good job positions in the future

you will meet new people. Thais are nice people by nature, and they will do whatever it takes to get around them. They will share with you a lot of interesting information about the country and will help you get to know their culture better.

you will learn a new language. Although it is a difficult language for foreigners, with your stay there you will be able to learn some phrases that are used daily and will help you to have easier communication with people.

If you are considering a change of job, and are interested in applying for a job as an English teacher in Thailand, please visit teast.co. At the link, you can find all the necessary information about everything you need to apply. You have information about what your monthly income would be if you decided to teach in a private or public school. Additional information about their culture will be of great help to you during your stay there. What are the prices of food and basic groceries and how much would life there cost you and many other useful facts.

If you are stuck with a job that does not satisfy you, and you feel that you need a change of job position that will make you happy, maybe now is the right time to do it. Do not procrastinate, make a change and turn your life for the better. Maybe teaching a language in a school in Thailand is exactly what will make you happy.