Are Clear Braces The Right Treatment For You

Up until recently, people dreaded hearing the words “you need teeth aligners.” Yes, it is necessary to wear braces in some cases, but people would immediately think of the metal ones they would have to have for a long time. Well, this is not the case anymore, since nowadays, you have numerous options.

Today, most people are interested in getting clear braces, but they aren’t really sure how they differ from Invisalign, so we will explain it in this article. In addition, we will also introduce you to clear braces and tell you about some of their features since most people don’t know about them.

Clear braces vs. Clear aligners

Firstly, let’s talk about this question. A lot of people don’t know the difference, and they would argue that these are the same thing. However, in the orthodontic world, these are two completely different treatments.

First of all, clear braces work in the same manner as traditional metal ones, but they are made of ceramic, which makes them less noticeable. These use brackets and wire to move the teeth into the right positions, and the color of brackets perfectly matches the color of tooth enamel, which is what enables them to blend in. Basically, they are the same as metal braces, but they are practically invisible, which is one of the main reasons people choose to go with this treatment.

On the other hand, clear aligners are basically pieces of hard plastic that are created to fit into your mouth perfectly. Think of them as a mouthguard. Another key difference is that these aligners can be removed to drink, eat and brush the teeth, while clear braces are there to stay. Due to this reason, aligners are recommended only to people who need minor treatment. So the first thing you have to consider is whether these will be efficient for you. If the answer is no, then you have to go with clear braces.

Are these as effective as metal ones?

This is a common question simply because people aren’t too familiar with clear braces. This is understandable, so if you have any additional questions, make sure to read more about the subject and seek clarification.

A simple answer is yes. These are just as effective as traditional braces because they work in the same way. As already mentioned, these also consist of brackets and wires and pull your teeth in the exact same way. The only difference is that these are made of ceramic instead of metal. At the end of the day, this is a personal preference, and people usually choose these because of the less noticeable feature that provides them with more confidence.

Is there an age restriction?

This is another popular question, and no, there are no age restrictions when choosing these. Naturally, usually, adults go with clear braces since they don’t want their co-workers to notice them. Similarly, there is an increasing number of young adults and teenagers that opt for this type of treatment. At the same time, there are still those who want to make this a fun experience, so they choose to have colorful ties.

What about the diet?

You are surely familiar with the food challenges people going through this treatment face. When it comes to clear aligners, these don’t exist since you can take them out. However, this is not the case if you want to go with clear braces. There are certain types of food that you cannot enjoy while wearing these. Why? Well, because they can destroy the wires and brackets, and then you would have to go and get new ones installed. Generally speaking, these include apples, popcorn, candy, caramel, etc.

There is another disadvantage when it comes to the combination of certain food and clear braces. That is right. We are talking about discoloration. It can happen over time due to the consumption of coffee, tea, wine, and smoking. This doesn’t need to be a deal-breaker necessarily since there are things you can do to prevent it from happening. Make sure to talk to your doctor and ask about the cleaning routine.

Treatment time

The duration of the treatment is one of the things people are most concerned about. No one wants to wear these for a long period of time, but in some cases, it is necessary. Unfortunately, this is another downside of going with clear braces. In some cases, this type of treatment may take longer when compared to metal ones.

This is an important thing to consider, especially if the difference between these two treatments is a significant amount of time, and you want to complete it as soon as possible. Naturally, this is something that you cannot determine on your own, which is why you have to consult your doctor before making the final decision.

Oral care

It goes without saying that you have to boost your oral hygiene when going through this process. Yes, clear braces require you to be vigorous, so you have to take extra care of your oral hygiene. When wearing these, it is really easy for food to get stuck behind the brackets and wire, and if not removed, it can cause a disaster. It is why it is crucial to clean your teeth after every meal carefully. Don’t worry, there are multiple tools you can use, such as a waterpik or soft picks.

Cost

Finally, there is the matter of cost. Yes, clear braces are more expensive than metal ones, and in some cases, this difference can be significant. Obviously, the cost of these can be too expensive for some people, but you should inquire about the payment plan your doctor offers. Yes, these will differ between offices, so you should take some time to research those that are in your close vicinity and contact them.

Wrapping up

These are some of the main features of clear braces you should think about when considering whether this is the right treatment option for you. As you can see, there are numerous advantages, which is why these have become so popular in the past few years. Nevertheless, make sure to consult your doctor to learn whether they agree that this is the best option for you.