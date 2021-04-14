When it comes to observing microorganisms, a microscope is an essential tool. With the rise in technology, the demand for microscopes is increasing day by day. Many types of microscopes are available in the market. They are designed for different purposes. Some are useful in viewing the molecules and viruses, while others help observe microorganisms, cells, and smaller structures.

If you are a science enthusiast, you might be curious to know if cells are best viewed under a microscope. In this article, we will share some important information regarding the same.

As you know that cells are the smallest part of a living organism, you can observe them easily with a microscope’s help.

For better results, one should have a high-quality microscope. Sometimes, it is hard to find which one is the best option for you.

Now, coming back to our main topic- Are cells best viewed under a microscope? The answer to this question is yes. We know that you might be interested to know the reasons behind it. So, read along as we discuss some reasons for the same.

What are cells?

Cells are a vital part of every living organism. They provide the necessary structural support for an organism. Different components in cells are responsible for different functions. They are small in size and can be viewed with a microscope.

Why is cell study considered crucial?

Cell study refers to the process of studying the structure and nature of the cell. With the help of cell study, one can research and discover many scientific things as you know that every living organism is made up of cells. The difference lies in the fact that various organisms have different types of cells. One can find out that difference by examining the cells’ structure and functions.

Suppose you fell ill, but the doctor doesn’t know the reason behind it. The doctor will then recommend a blood test. A blood test will reveal all the vital information regarding your illness. You must be thinking how? Blood tests’ reports are prepared by observing and studying the cells present in your blood.

Biologists can find other diseases like cancer, malaria, diabetes, meningitis, and more with the help of observation of cells. These disorders are mainly caused by the issues or damage in the cells.

The Cell study helps find out different medicines by researching various plant and animal cells. Many scientists have found a cure for different chronic diseases with the same. Therefore, we can say that cell biology is crucial for all living organisms.

Microscopes are used to perform cell biology because one cannot see these cells with a human eye. They help to magnify the cells so that one can observe and study their structure more precisely.

How to use a microscope for observing the cells?

One should understand how to use a microscope before considering any cell research to achieve reliable results. Anyone can learn using it in simple steps. They are as follows-

First, you need to move its stage to the lowest position.

Then place the glass slide on the stage carefully. You should handle the slides with care as they are made up of glass.

The next step is to select the lowest power lens.

Change the direction of the focus knob until you find the best view of the cells.

After that, turn it until the cells are in focus. They will look clear when you focus on them.

If you want to observe them in detail, you can change the power of magnification accordingly.

Why do cells be viewed through a microscope?

A human eye is not able to observe tiny microorganisms, including cells. You can only view them with the help of a tool. It doesn’t matter if they are plant cells or onion cells; you won’t be able to observe them until you have a microscope. They are microscopic in nature and cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Now, you might be thinking about why they are so small in size. There are many reasons behind it. One of the most common reasons is that they have a particular amount of life span. They break down from time to time. Cells emerge by division, specialize, carry out their roles, then age and die or get lost after some time. However, the living organism remains the same and usually has a more extended period than them.

What are the uses and benefits of using a microscope?

We have probably told you earlier that microscopes are used in many fields of science. They are available in various types in the market- Electron, visible light, Optical, and dissecting microscopes. There are so many uses and benefits of using microscopes. In this section, we will share some of them in detail.

They are used in laboratories to find out the reasons behind a human’s disease. Various types of blood tests are performed using them because they can magnify the blood samples more precisely. After the test, doctors are able to treat the patient accordingly.

The lenses through which you can see tiny structures are only present in them.

Electron microscopes help design small electrical circuits on silicon microchips.

In the case of infectious diseases, a blood test can reveal the cause of infection. With this information, scientists and doctors will be able to produce medicines for the disease before it gets spread to others.

Science students can study the structure of different cells present in plants with a microscope. Biology is not possible without it.

Final Words

From the above article, we concluded that a person could only see the cells or microorganisms with a microscope. We hope this article helped you in finding out the reasons for the same. You can always come here again if you want to gain some knowledge about cells and microscopes.