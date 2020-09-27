How to Apply for Canadian Visa in 2020?

Canada is often regarded as one of the best countries to live in. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that so many people are actually interested in migrating to this country. This claim can be supported by a fact that Canada has the best medical system in the world. At the same time, it should be said that the crime rate is one of the lowest of all the countries.

Add to that the fact that Canada is one of the largest countries in the world, but it doesn’t have enough popular to exploit all the resources it has. So, it can be said that immigration is some kind of national strategy that has the task of moving families from every corner of Earth to Canada. Naturally, it should be said that 2020 is somewhat different due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

So, you can be sure that immigrating to this country is not as easy as it was before. The government imposed a couple of different steps that need to be crossed in order to receive a Canadian visa. There are several ways this process can be done. If you are interested in taking a look at the process of obtaining it online, be sure to take a look at visa-canada.info. It should be said that this is not something that you can finish in a couple of days.

Therefore, you will need to be patient in order to receive it. However, there are some things you can do to enhance your chances of receiving this one and avoid some of the mistakes people made in this process. So, we’ve decided to provide you with a set of instructions about how you can apply for a Canadian visa in 2020, due to all the complications that have arisen in the last couple of months.

How Can You Apply for Canadian Visa?

There are a couple of ways you can apply for it. Now, let us take a look at some of them.

Applying in Embassy

Back in the day, the commonest way to apply for a visa was through going to the local Canadian embassy in your country. We are not quite sure but we can say that almost every country in the world has their embassy. Also, it should be said that this was the commonest way, before the introduction of the internet. You will need to fill out the form, which consists of personal information. Also, providing necessary documents is an absolute must.

Online Application

We can see that applying for a visa online is now easier than ever. Similar to going to the embassy, you will be provided with a form where you will need to insert all of the crucial personal information. Surely, we are talking about the shortest way for you to obtain a visa. But it goes without saying you will need to be pretty patient since this process is not a short one, you can be sure of that.

The Commonest Types of Visa

With all this information in mind, let’s check some of the most common visas.

Tourist Visa

It should be said that the easiest one you can acquire is a tourist visa. It doesn’t matter if you are interested in exploring some of the largest cities like Vancouver, Montreal, or Toronto or you are interested in checking some of the locations that are not so popular.

Since we are talking about a country that is pretty large, you can presume how many beautiful landscapes you can find within it. Surely, we can talk about Vancouver Island or Niagara Falls. But you can be sure that there are many more you can visit and enjoy. Most of the time, this visa will be granted for about six months, which is more than enough.

Working Visa

When it comes to working in this country, you can make a couple of decisions. You can choose between three different options. We are talking about the Provincial Nominee Program, Express Entry, and Business Immigration Streams.

Provincial Nominee Program

Every province within the country has its own list of jobs they lack staff for. Naturally, you can presume that since we are talking about a country, which is one of the largest in the world, this list is pretty long, from IT professionals to truck drivers.

Express Entry

When applying to Express Entry, every applicant needs to have its own profile. This profile will have all the documents you should submit and have the highest possible CRS score.

Working Holiday

In case you would like to rest from your usual lifestyle and take a look at some other opportunities, you can always apply for a working holiday visa. There are a lot of opportunities you can choose from. A working holiday can be divided into two different categories.

Young Professionals Visa

When a young person graduates, there is always a chance to work and accumulate some experience, crucial for the future career. Canada is a country that offers foreign students to work within the country and gather all the essential experience. Most of the time, the time range for this visa is between a year and two years.

Working Holiday Visa

Many foreigners are interested in working in Canada during the winter months. Since the country has exceptional winter tourism, maybe one of the best in the world, you can be sure that there is a lot of positions that can be offered to foreigners. After obtaining a working holiday visa, every immigrant can work anywhere in the country, which is one of the greatest benefits it provides.

The Wrap-up

We’ve talked about applying for a Canadian visa. As we’ve mentioned, this is not something that you can expect to be finished quickly since the government likes to be pretty thorough about the applicants. Also, all of the documents the applicant needs to apply need to be squeaky clean in order to be completely legitimate. We’ve provided you with some of the elements of this process. We hope that you’ll find our article useful.