Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast and Trailer

The Animal Kingdom Season 5 was announced last year, and now fans are awaiting the arrival of it. If you are into the crime drama genre, you shouldn’t miss watching Animal Kingdom tv series. It’s an American family and crime drama based on an Australian movie of the same name.

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Introduction to Show

As we already know, Jonathan Lisco created this series which is based on an Australian movie of the same name. David Michôd was the maker of the film, and David is working as the executive producer of this TV show’s team.

Lizz Watts has produced this TV show. The show’s first season was released on TNT on 14 June 2016, and it ended on 09 August 2016. TNT gave the green signal for the second season, which ran from 30 May 2017 – 29 August 2017.

The third season was released in 2018. After a year’s wait, the producers launched the fourth season. It aired from May to August 2019.

During the fourth season, TNT had announced that there would be a fifth season coming up of Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Cast

Ellen Barkin – Janine “Smurf” Cody: Smurf Cody is the lead member of the Cody family, who are heavily involved in criminal activities. She’s the mother of four sons, one of them is adopted. During the story development of four seasons, Smurf becomes ill with cancer. She decides to do one last heist before dying.



Scott Speedman – Barry “Baz” Blackwell: Baz is an adopted son of Smurf, and he is the leader of Cody family’s criminal activities.

Shawn Hatosy – Andrew “Pope” Cody: Pope is the oldest son of Smurf, and he has an unstable mental condition. He’s previously attempted suicide only to survive them. He has served his term in prison for three years.

Jake Weary – Deran Cody: Deran is the youngest son of Smurf. Apart from taking part in criminal activities, he is a surfer and runs a beachside bar as a business.

Ben Robson – Craig Cody: Craig has been a longtime drug addict, and he often does activities that land him in danger.

Finn Cole – Joshua “J” Cody: J is the grandson of Smurf. He’s the son of Smurf’s daughter who was a twin sibling of Pope. He joins the relatives only after his mother’s death. He’s ambitious and wants to take control of the crime business of the Cody family. He is the only challenger to Smurf.

Sohi Rodriguez – Mia Benitez: Mia is the girlfriend of J. She grew up with a criminal background; that’s why she is a severe case to handle. She is involved in the illegal activities of Cody’s family.

Rigo Sanchez – Manny: He is a gang leader from 1977.

Although TNT announced the production of Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, we haven’t gotten information about the release date of the season. The official sources haven’t announced the release date.

Due to the current pandemic situation, we expect the season to get delayed for a few months. If the shooting isn’t even started yet, then we can expect season 5 to release somewhere around 2021.

