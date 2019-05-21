Don’t Waste Your Money With Amazon Echo Plus! You Might Regret

Last year, Amazon launched two of its devices with the unique selling point of high-quality audio and built-in smart home hub. Since then, several third-party tools are introduced with the likes of Sonos one and Sonos Beam.

When it comes to pricing, Amazon launched echo plus at $149.99 in the U.S. and 139.99 pounds in the U.K. Although it is much cheaper than Sonos One and Apple HomePad, they beat amazon echo plus with superior sound quality. However, with echo plus, you get several additional benefits like access to Amazon prime and prime music account.

Even Amazon introduced Echo show and Echo Link as a new option for premium and standard smart-speaker audio.

Design: New, But Familiar

Previously, Amazon launched its echo plus device that looked similar to its original Echo but with the same larger and glossy plastic design. The newly launched 2nd generation amazon echo plus follow the same foot-steps and has an almost identical design.

However, the new Amazon echo plus is much shorter than the previous echo plus. Overall, it’s a good-looking device and is a much better upgrade its predecessor. You can easily use this speaker into your smart living room or kitchen.

Moreover, the main reason I prefer echo plus over the original echo is that it has a button to activate Alexa, a switch to mute and unmute the microphone. Unlike the first generation, echo is lighter than the previous version. Besides, if colours bother you a lot, then you should know that echo plus is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray or Sandstone options.

See More- Everything About Facebook F8 Developer Conference

Performance

Before purchasing the echo plus, answer one simple question of mine, and that is why you want to buy it. Well, it’s evident that you want to access Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa smart assistant for your smart home. Moreover, Amazon is regularly releasing several products that are compatible with smart home devices like Alexa wall clock, speakers and amps to a microwave and Alexa wall clock.

Moreover, I am amazed by the capability of echo plus to pick up your various whims and voice commands, from the noisy environments. In terms of performance, I never had any problem with connecting and playing music or podcasts on it. Besides, if you want, you can connect other smart home devices and find out about news, weather, traffic, and various other trivia.

In addition to this, Alexa allows you to download some of its enhanced features and capabilities for free with the help of Alexa ‘Skills’ system. Amazon provided regular updates to it echo devices, and even if you are using the first generation of echo plus, you will get the same experience as you had at the time of purchase. So, if you want to purchase the 2nd gen of echo plus then make sure to analyse all the factors like audio, design and connectivity.

See More- Get a golf simulator on a tight budget

Sound

Now, when I talk about cons, Sound comes first in the list. The main plus point of echo plus is in its improved audio credentials in the entire echo series.

However, still Echo Plus stays ahead from its competition by retaining its features like 0.8-inch tweeter, 3.0-inch neodymium subwoofer, and omnidirectional Dolby. It is the reason why you get to listen to music with more bass.

However, I will not say that it produces excellent sound as compared to its competitor. You can use it correctly for casual day-to-day use and capture vocals of your favourite songs.

See More– Amazon Dash Button Dead

My Verdict

Overall, after using Amazon echo plus, I would say that it offers the design of the great-looking smart speaker. So, it is best suitable for placing it as a lifestyle product rather than industrial sound-vent.

Along with its enhanced audio drivers and temperature sensor, its design gives a broader look for those who want to purchase a multi-purpose speaker that has much capable sound than the standard echo device.

However, if you don’t want to purchase the echo plus then there are several options that you can opt. After reading its review, if you think that it doesn’t fulfil your needs, then you will always have another choice in the form of Echo Link. It is a music speaker by Amazon that doesn’t belong to the ecosystem of Alexa.

When it comes to things that I didn’t like, I would say that with every upgrade, every company wants to release an upgraded product. However, this is not the case with the echo plus. After its design, instead of finding the difference, you will find several differences between Amazon echo and echo plus. SO, in the long term, it will be difficult for Amazon to maintain both the products.

See More- Live a healthy lifestyle with Fitbit

Final Say

To sum up, I would say that although Amazon echo plus is a combination of mid-range audio. It is a smart bet for you to transform your regular home into a smart home at $149 price tag. However, if you don’t want to purchase Besides, if you have any question then you can comment us below.