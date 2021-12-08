Different Altcoins That Are Worth Investing In 2021

Investing in cryptocurrency is not too late, considering the number of different cryptos introduced to the market. Each of these cryptos also behaves differently in the market, and some were released for different purposes. If you still have doubts about whether to avail yourself with crypto, you should know that more and more businesses are starting to accept crypto as a form of payment in exchange for their services, and since people are adopting the use of crypto, it will be a matter of time before it becomes globally accepted.

If you want to start investing in crypto go to BitcoinPro, you should also know that crypto comes with several risks you should be aware of. One of the risks that many investors face is volatility, and this has been around for quite a long time. Luckily, new generation cryptocurrencies now have different features that could minimise some of the risks associated with crypto. So, if you want to start investing in Altcoins, here are some of the most prominent crypto you can start with.

Cardano (ADA)

One of the most popular altcoins that you can invest in is Cardano. Its popularity has gone over the roof over the last few years, and they’re so many reasons why a lot of investors love it. For starters, Cardano makes use of the method called proof-of-stake. Many people like crypto with a proof-of-stake method since it gets rid of the long waiting time for validation in a transaction. What’s also good about the method is that it significantly reduces the use of energy whenever a transaction is being validated. Added to that, Cardano also has features like decentralised apps and smart contracts that are available for people to use.

Ethereum (ETH)

Many consider Ethereum as the second-best crypto. Ethereum also has tons of features that investors and traders can enjoy. Ethereum has smart contracts which allow developers to create their own decentralised applications, which they can use for different purposes. Aside from that, Ethereum also has decentralised apps users can use to sell different items. Those are only some of the benefits that you can get out of Ethereum. Ethereum’s performance in the market is also one of the reasons why many people invest in it.

Binance Coin (BNB)

What’s great about Binance Coin is that it can be used as a form of payment for crypto credit cards, and several shops accept Binance Coin as payment. Its popularity has also gone up, which has attracted many people to start investing and day trade with it. Since Binance Coin can be used for any transactions within Binance Exchange, many people consider it as a utility cryptocurrency, which is great since it gives its users an easier time when making transactions related to cryptocurrency.

Tether (USDT)

One of the first stablecoins that was introduced to the market is Tether and is also one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market. A stablecoin is a type of crypto that is backed by fiat currencies such as US dollars. These stablecoins main goals are to reduce the price fluctuations of cryptos in the market by maintaining their value. In turn, it minimises the volatility of stablecoins, making them the best crypto to invest in.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin was among the cryptocurrencies that followed Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, Litecoin has one of the fastest confirmation times on different transactions. This is because Litecoin has a quicker generation rate giving way for new transactions. Litecoin also utilises a proof-of-work method for verifying transactions within the open-source payment network. If you are someone who transacts with cryptos on a daily basis, Litecoin is a good option to go for.

Dash (DASH)

Dash was also one of the first cryptocurrencies to emerge. The price of Dash has been increasing since it came out, and that’s one of the reasons why a lot of people invest in Dash. What’s also good about Dash is that it has a privacy feature, which gives its users an extra layer of protection when making transactions. Dash also has some other features like speed, which makes it easy for transactions to be made on its network within seconds. Its ability to maintain the prices of cryptos is another reason why many people start trading with this cryptocurrency

EOS (EOS)

Another popular crypto that you can invest in is EOS, which is quite popular among newcomers because of its low price at $1 per token, making it feel accessible to newbies who want to jump onto this new wave without fear of losing their entire investment. It still has a very high price per token and can be considered as an expensive cryptocurrency since it has yet to show its true potential.

Hotshot (HC)

Cryptocurrency is known for its potential in making profits, which is the reason why people invest in them. Many traders will always look for cryptos that can give them the highest profit in the shortest time they can find. This is where Hotshot coin comes in, which was created with this in mind. This enables anyone who invests in Hotshot to enjoy the benefits of it being a new cryptocurrency within a short amount of time. That can go as high as $15,000 if you invest right now.

Nano (XRB)

Nano is one of the newer cryptocurrencies which has grown rapidly in popularity. Nano also has a great potential for growth once it’s fully developed, and this is why many people are inclined to invest in it now. It can even deliver instantaneous transactions with zero fees making it an improved version of Bitcoin. Many people who invest in cryptocurrency always aim to get something that can provide them with huge benefits, and that can be seen on how quickly Nano has grown over the past few months. What’s great about Nano is that it only requires you to have your desktop wallet to stake coins, which makes its trading easy compared other cryptocurrencies out there​ .

Not all cryptocurrencies are created equally. Some have very high transaction fees, which can be a deterrent for most traders. For others, it takes too long to verify transactions on the network which only discourages would-be investors. These are just some of the issues that ordinary users have to deal with when transacting cryptocurrencies.

You have probably heard about digital currencies that are being used for fast and cheap transactions which makes them favourable by many traders these days. Such currencies include Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR) and Ripple (XRP). With all these in mind, more people are looking at alternatives like USDT or EOS, while few stick to Bitcoin (BTC). But there is this new cryptocurrency called Hotshot coin (HC), which is making waves among investors.

Conclusion

Altcoins are not a special type of cryptos. It’s considered a term for cryptos other than Bitcoin, and they are most likely an alternative. True enough, Bitcoin remains the most popular crypto, but altcoins are not falling behind. There are now promising altcoins in the market that are worth investing in because of their features which could come in handy for the purpose you want. So, if you want to start investing and trading with altcoins, a good place to start is by using a crypto exchange. They are reliable and could help you in your journey to crypto.