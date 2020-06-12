Akatsuki Season 2: All Details that You Can’t Avoid

Akatsuki no Yona also is popularly known as Yona of the Dawn. It is a fantasy anime series that is based on the manga series with a similar name. This Japanese manga series was written and illustrated by Mizuho Kusanagi.

Its manga series was first released on August 5, 2009. After the positive response from the viewers, the publishers announced its plan to adapt it into anime series. The anime series was a big hit among all the manga followers and new viewers from the initial date of release. It’s season 1 has already been released, and all the fans were eagerly waiting for season 2.

Because of its multiple aspects in one series like action scenes, mystery, seriousness, and of course, funny season, the series gained great success in such a short period.

We received numerous questions regarding season 2- whether it will release or not and if it is releasing its release date, storyline, characters, and many more. So, if you are one of those who are anxiously waiting for season 2, then this article is for you.

In this article, you will get all your answers. Stay tuned until the end to gather all the information regarding season 2.

Akatsuki no Yona Season 1

The first season of Akatsuki no Yona anime series was released on October 7, 2014, and ended on March 24, 2015. The series was completed in 24 episodes that were highly liked by the Viewers. If you are new to this series and haven’t viewed it, then you should watch it. The series will definitely relish you with its multiple blends of perspectives.

You can watch this series in English on the Funimation and original Japanese series on Crunchyroll.

Akatsuki no Yona Season 2

Since the release of Season 1, supporters were eagerly waiting for season 2. Season 2 is not yet confirmed, but if you want to know more, you can go original for manga series.

Till now, there is no official announcement of the release date of season 2. The last episode was released in 2015, and since then, there is no word on the new release of season 2.

If there will be the release of season 2, then the publishers have to announce its release date in 2020; otherwise, the series will get canceled as only one year is left for its cancellation. We will share with you as soon as we get any news regarding season 2.

But followers are disappointed as they are expecting the season 2. If it gets the release, it is expected in the last months or early 2020. We will provide you the information as we get it.

Characters of Ataksuki season 2

Since there is no official information regarding the same, but there are four main characters in the series, and these are:

Yona

Hak son

Yun

Su-Won

Story of Ataksuki Season 2

If it gets released, then the story will start where it was left. The series will get renewed with the last episodes, this is expected till now.

Must Check

EndNote

Same as you, everyone is waiting for Season 2. Hope for the best. Publishers will soon publish the date if they had intended for the season 2. As soon as we get any details about the same, we will share it with you until then; if you have any doubts, let us know in the comment section.

If you are looking for some other aspects regarding any other series, let us know below; we will definitely provide you with the same.