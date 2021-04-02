The Advent of Online Pharmacies for Chronic Patients in Corona Times

The coronavirus, an infectious and lethal illness, has dramatically transformed the landscape of most businesses, including manufacturing, education, food, clothes, and health care. Its active proliferation has changed the previously followed principles to govern nearly all the paradigms and sectors of life. As a result, people today have begun to seek out forms and strategies to prevent direct contact with others. The use of surgical masks and establishing good separation have succeeded in avoiding the dissemination of the infection. People have switched to an online mode as a result of social distancing that has spread almost everywhere. Businesses and educational institutions have embraced Work-from-home policies and the idea of online education. The online servicing company has received a boost and a good start as a result of this.

The government has instituted stringent lockdowns and curfews in the country to ensure that everybody follows social distancing. Online facilities such as online pharmacies have proven to be a lifesaver for patients suffering from chronic illnesses during these medically challenging times.

What are chronic diseases?

Chronic diseases, commonly known as non-communicable diseases, are the leading cause of death among adults in almost every country. The toll is expected to rise by another 17% in the next ten years. Asthma, epilepsy, migraines, and thyroid disease are examples of debilitating disorders or chronic diseases that last for a long time. Chronic diseases are labeled and referred to as an illness that lasts a long time. According to the National Center for Health Information in the United States, a chronic disease lasts three months or more. Chronic illnesses can’t be avoided by vaccination or treated with drugs, and they don’t go down on their own. Frequent and prolonged tobacco use, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits are significant contributors to the most common chronic diseases. Aside from eating a safe and nutritious diet to minimize the lethal effects of these illnesses, chronic patients must take their medications precisely as recommended to prevent any risks and emergencies. The immune system of chronic patients is in a consistent attempt to tackle and fight the intruders determined to ransack and diminish the healthy body cells. If this already struggling system is introduced to the more lethal coronavirus, the patient would suffer immensely and succumb to death.

Chronic diseases and online pharmacies

In such situations, chronic patients and their families often turn to online retailers and medical stores that offer discounted brand and generic medications. These online platforms stock genuine and fresh medicinal products available at discounted prices throughout the year.

Considering the aggressive number of coronavirus cases and the timely requirement of medicinal drugs for treating chronic diseases, below are some of the advantages of online pharmacy highlighted for people with chronic illnesses.

Advantages of online pharmacies for chronic patients

1. Stay away from overcrowded pharmacies

Chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, heart attacks, indigestion, and asthma, have persisted after the massive outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing consumers to crowd into congested pharmacies to collect drugs and medicines. As a result of the overcrowding, both healthy and infected individuals have come into contact. The failure to take precautions such as wearing face masks and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers has further allowed the active proliferation of this virus which propagates conveniently in those damp and congested areas. The fact that a facemask reduces the amount of oxygen a person inhales, which can be life-threatening for someone with a respiratory illness like asthma, and that patients have a variety of online pharmacies has been a blessing. People can now safely position orders online and collect their needed prescription supplies on schedule without necessarily leaving their homes and risking their lives. This act of ordering medicinal drugs via online platforms will eventually limit the propagation of the virus, and the risk of you catching this virus will finally be alleviated.

2. Beneficial for Coronavirus patients

The advent of online pharmacy plays a critical role in assisting patients and sick individuals who have been told to take their medications daily, adhere to their quarantine and isolation periods, get plenty of rest, and engage in safe behaviors such as painting and cooking. These behaviors will help to relieve the effects over time. By availing of the option of online pharmacies, they no longer need to pressurize their already weakened respiratory system. That will also protect other individuals that may be at risk due to interaction with coronavirus patients.

3. Prescription stockpiles and shortages

Malicious entities are always on the hunt to grab any favorable option of stocking stuff, creating an artificial shortage in the local market and then bringing them back in limited quantities with exorbitant prices. But sometimes, the scenario is different. The supply-demand ratio of prescription drugs has been negatively impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, not only by panic and anxiety in the general public but also by increasing deaths and cases regularly. People have accumulated medications, resulting in a shortage and the absence of drugs from the market. That is a concerning condition for patients with chronic illnesses because a pause in their treatment puts their lives in jeopardy. In this situation, the advent and use of online pharmacies have proven to be a blessing for patients to place orders ahead of time, allowing the pharmacy to prepare for their preferred drugs before they run out conveniently.

Conclusion

With the actively spreading corona-virus cases and the onset of the third coronavirus wave, it is fair to conclude that online pharmacies have proven to be a successful choice for people with chronic diseases. They allow the safe, fast, and timely distribution of medicinal drugs critical in mitigating the harsh conditions caused by chronic illnesses.