How Adult Toys Impact Modern Relationships – 2021 Guide

Many of you don’t know or realize that the sex toy industry is booming lately. So many males and females decide to buy their first or next in line sex for their pleasure or for both partners to enjoy together.

There have been several studies that deal with this and one question constantly arises from those researches – How do adult toys impact a modern relationship? Those studies have reached deep into this potential problem and several findings are interesting.

The results vary depending on the age of the couples, length of their relationship, relationship status and openness to “experimentation”. What is interesting is the fact that many of the questioned couples as well as single people have testified that they have already experimented with adult toys or that they are opened to experimentation but there are a few ground rules that need to be fulfilled.

What most of us do not get is that these things aren’t something for constant everyday use. Like with everything you would get bored easily and you will constantly look for something different. When that starts we ask you, where do you draw the line and when is enough. On the other hand, if you manage to follow a few simple rules we don’t see why would adult toys ruin your relationship. Like everything in life a fine balance must be applied and something to spice up things now and then should be fine if you are both up for it. Since we mentioned both of you check out Lovify and check out their offer for couples.

So, let’s get back to the topic. We mentioned some rules that should apply if you want to have only positive results in your relationship when adult toys are in the picture. Shall we see what are those?

Proper usage

There are a few types of adult toys that are self-explanatory and don’t need any further hints on how to use and operate, but for seasoned users there some advanced toys that need to be studied and learned to use appropriately. If you are a seasoned user and you go for these advanced toys lookout and read up on the way, it can be used and ways it has to be used. Not every toy is meant to be applied from the neck down, some are just for the genital areas and some can be applied to the upper part of your body.

Take your time

Nothing should be involuntary if you don’t want your relationship to suffer. Most of you don’t understand that when it comes to these things some move at a faster rate than others and this is why pacing is very important. There should be a lot of talking involved to make sure you are on the same page when it comes to adult toys. Check each other for what you like or dislike, see what makes you both comfortable and try and implement that together. Always make sure that when doing something new make sure you are both relaxed and “up to temperature” to have the best experience possible.

Set the mood

The mood is very important when it comes to these things. To be honest, it is also very important if you do not use these adult toys but if they are involved then proper mood, proper music smells and everything in between can make or break your successful experimentation. What is an awesome thing being that with adult toys you can also purchase special oils, candles that will aid in your endeavours, and for the music – well, that is up to you to decide. Give your best and we believe that the results should be extraordinary.

Ego

Don’t allow your ego to stand in a way for your happiness with your partner. When it comes to adult toys many feel that their manhood/womanhood is threatened and other clichés and this shouldn’t be the case. If you have an open mind and you trust that other person, try and let go of your ego and see if you can like that or if it will make you enjoy together. Who knows what you can find out. If it somehow isn’t for you, and there is no way to enjoy that than share that with your partner as well. Communication is the key to everything.

It benefits both of you

Believe it or not, adult toys benefit both partners. You that have long relationships or even long marriages know that there are times in life that you need a change, you need to spice things up a bit. These are the situations where adult toys benefit both of you. Routine can be rough and can lead to some bad things which are why bedroom experimenting from time to time might bring you only its benefits. This will tighten your relationship and make you even closer to each other. These are things that have to be taken into consideration and only by abiding by these steps you can do this successfully.

Enough time

Time is important for every individual to process these things. For this reason, only you have to allow your partner enough time to think things through before indulging in things like these. As we already stated not one person in the world is the same and not all can adapt to situations sensitive like these at the same speeds. So constant communication and enough time to process and inform about everything is imperative for successful bedroom experimentation.

In the end, all this written above should be some sort of a guideline that will serve you and your partner if you are thinking of experimenting or trying adult toys. As we already stated we don’t believe that there should be any negative impacts on a relationship as long as partners are well known to each other and as long as they both have an open mind about these things. We mentioned this many times and we will do it again since it is really important – communicate, talk things through and allow each other enough time to process everything right. These things will tighten you as a couple and will benefit your future.