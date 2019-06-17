7 Things you can do with your family at SummerFest

Summerfest by Orem’s is one of the fascinating events for kids and adults, and people love to attend. It has lots of activities in the Summerfest because this year they are celebrating the 100the anniversary. From kids rides to carnival rides and from kids talent shows to fashion shows this event win the hearts of many people around the city. These days people come from different countries and continents to take part in the event.

As stated by McKenna Park, Daily Herald, “Orem’s annual Summerfest is bringing a lot of fun activities to the table for the city’s 100th anniversary. From a human chain to a talent show and carnival rides, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

SummerFest Schedule

Kick-Off Party

The evening of the Summerfest will include live music, storytelling with ice creams. There will also be a small award ceremony conducted by Orem named as “The Spirit of Orem Awards.”

Date and Time: June 10 at 6 P.M.

Venue – The Orchard at University Place; 575 E. University Pkwy., Orem

Re-Imagined Car Show

This year’s Summerfest may include a car show with unique and antique vehicles from the US military.

Date and Time: June 12 at 6 PM

Venue: Scera Park; 600 S. State St., Orem

SummerFest Carnival

The carnival of Orem SummerFest will rush for three nights. Believe me; this will be the best carnival you have ever experienced.

Date and time: June 13-14 at 12-10 P.M. and June 15 at 10 A.M-10 P.M

Venue: City Center Park; 200 E. 100 North, Orem

Grand Parade

The parade of Summerfest will incorporate the North American T-6, which is an iconic aircraft used at the time of World War II and a flyover from Barry Hancock.

Date and Time: June 15 at 7 P.M.

Venue: The parade starts at 800 East and 400 South and goes through north to Center Street, then move towards west on Center Street to State Streets.

SummerFest Fireworks

Fireworks of the Summerfest will complete the celebration of the 100th anniversary o the Orem and Summerfest as well.

Date and Time: June 15 at 9:45 P.M.

Venue: City Center Park; 200 E. 100 North, Orem

Summerfest Pool Party

If a Summerfest does not have a pool party, then it can’t be said as the Summerfest. You can bring your family to the second annual pool party at the Scera Pool. Ice creams will be provided by the Dairy Queen and also for special customers they have 50% off for the pool party.

Date and Time: June 11 at 6-9 P.M.

Venue: Scera Park Pool: 701 State St., Orem

Summerfest baby contest

Great Big Baby Contest will be introduced by the Orem SummerFest and America’s Freedom Festival. Children with the age of 0-36 months will be eligible to participate in this contest. To become a witness to this event, you need to spend $13 in case of pre-registration and $20 at the door.

Date and time: June 15 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Venue: SCERA Center for the Arts; 745 S. State St., Orem

I am very much excited and can’t wait to take part in this event or SummerFest. You too please book your tickets as soon as possible.