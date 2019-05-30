7 Best Electric Toothbrush That Every Smart Home Needs

Today, I would like to introduce with amazing technology that has entered our life. I know you know very well about that. But some of us still unknown from this particular and time effective technique. Yes, I am talking about the best electric toothbrush used by the superior people who have to move their wrist backwards in each morning and evening.

However, I am asking from you that are you unaware of the newly invented things that provide more luxurious facilities? Yeah, the answer is no, Right! similarly, the Best Electric Toothbrush communicates with mobile applications- and is the new dental cleaner. So, today I will depict the excellent & selected example of the major brands- Phillips, Oral-B and the current invention kolibree. Which will give you more satisfaction while brushing your teeth with extraordinary qualities you will love. Look forward with the list of top 10 brushes with major qualities which would compel you to purchase with hot foot.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

The Phillips Sonicare diamond clean is an amazing and stylish brush with having smart features, and rating by 4.5 stars, was reviewed on 18 June 2015 with $219.99.

The best electric toothbrush is qualified with automatic timing thus don’t need an awkward app, wireless charging, and carried five amazing and various cleaning modes to use. Interestingly, the main advantage of the starter is, you can pick it up at much cheaper online. I personally recommend you to consider for Philips Sonicare Flexcare platinum if you want to utilize a connected application feature.

Sanyei Ion-Sei

Now, the turn your mindset to consider the second amazing brand-Sanyie Ion Sei, you will curious to use the features of this particular imprinting brand. As it made with the blend of Japanese technology and German design rating with 4 stars on 5 Nov 2018 but little expensive from the first one by $129.99.

The Best Electric Toothbrush- sanyei Ion-sei is especially known for its beauty with the combination of two colours, go for a lake blue and most stylish addition of your bathroom. To be precise, the particular brand generates a stream of ions and weak electric charges to fight with the bacteria growing in your mouth and maintain your mouth freshness for long hours.

One thing you should notice, you pay an erectable price for the tech: the sanyie Ion-sei is not only much expensive but also you are unable to use it in a travel case. Further, it has some expected features like head replacement indication and pressure detection.

Kolibree Ara Smart Toothbrush

The kolibree ara does very well that you can get from elsewhere. The kolibree is identified with the same rating as the second one but reviewed on 11 August 2017 with RRP. €129.

This is a very smart and effective toothbrush with a low amount as compared to ION-Sei and interestingly alone is worth celebrating.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare is really doing its best and impressive job by giving well performance of easily removing plaque and teaching you the best oral hygiene regime. This one was reviewed on 21 March 2018, rating with 4.5 stars and offer with R.R.P. $219.99.

The important thing to emphasize that this brush does its hard work without any need of charge for a few days and you can go for a week. In addition to it, it looks more sufficient to give the answers to remove the question mark. As it is really introducing with more smart activities than you thought before. On top of it, with the high RRP ( Recommended Retail Price), you must hunt around the best online price thus go for searching the perfect price. And feel happy by spend on it without any hesitation to buy it.

Oral-B Pro2 2000

The Oral-B pro offers its quite simple features, reviewed on 2 July 2018 and earned 4 stars in rating with very cheap RRP $69.99. This is one and only that perform very simply with two brushing modes and pressure sensor with no app support, without connected wi-fi and even without any Bluetooth connection. The battery life is more reliable which boasts a two-week battery life and most convenient to use.

Oral-B Pro 6000 Smart series

The Oral-B pro 6000 is especially known for the wireless technology that can be connected with the smartphone app. An oral-b pro generally rating with 3.5 stars by reviewed on 13 July 2018. However, the Best Electric Toothbrush is much costly for most pockets by $199.99 RRP due to its unexpected features. This kind of brushes are counted in top qualities, that you may not only find cheaper on online retailers but you can use the app with cheaper quality brushes, as I said it is much expensive. Whatever is the potential savings of a dentist.

Oral-B Genius 9000/8000

You have read many qualities about the various brands on this page, but you will lucky to know about the 9000/8000. It eases to judge it features personality with its name Genius 9000/8000. You’ll be impressed to know about the attracted rating level of 4.5 stars which is almost negligible to see on others.

It’s is popular merely for its features with having the capability of excellent plaque cleaning, comfortable brush and handle long battery life, brush head options, travel case. The premium electric is neither cheap but you will find satisfied discounts online related to your budget as compared to the cost while a visit to the dentist.

