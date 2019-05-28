5 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Actually Make Your Life Better

In this modern world where technologies making everything smart like an Automatic Pet Fedder. By using these smart technology you can schedule and protect your loved one that includes not only human but a pet’s as well. You can also make one by using Particle Photon connecting with a manual Pet feeder easily. Nowadays automatic pet feeders are a popular device as it makes feeding your pet easy and comfortably.

You can also track your pet’s diet remotely these features make it an essential part of your smart home. The top 5 list of Automatic Pet feeders use a timer and smartphone app to serve pet food on a pre-decided time. You can also decide or control the quantity of food being served to your pet at which time of the day. If you are thinking to buy a smart pet feeder consider these top five devices given in the list below.

Feed and Go Smart Pet Feeder

The Feed and Go is the best Automatic Pet Feeder as most of the automatic Pet Fedders works for dry food only. But this is efficient enough to work with dry or wet food, treats, medications. It comes with built-in webcam, speaker, Wi-Fi connection and mobile app. It enables you to adjust feeding schedules, Get notification when your pet is fed, also you can check your pet through the webcam of device. It comes with easy to use interface which enables you to create profiles for each feeder and prepare schedules as per your pet’s requirement.

Advantages

The device comes with web came which is innovative, enables you to check your pet through a video stream.

The device is easy to clean which is a plus point as several other feeders come with complex cleaning procedures.

Big food storage tank enables it to store food for up to six days.

You can record a six-second message for your pet gives a personalised touch to your pet while dining.

Works efficiently with dry or wet food.

Disadvantage

It comes on a higher price range which makes it expensive.

It doesn’t have any battery so you need to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Its motor is powerful but creates a loud noise.

Petnet SmartFeeder

The Petnet automatic Pet Feeder comes with a sleek black compact design makes it most attractive Petfeeder. Its smart feeding empowers it with predefined portions size makes your pet healthy. The smart feeding option suggests the portion size based on your age, weight, activity level of your pet. The app gives you a recommended food recipe for your pet helping you to design your pet’s diet chart easily. You can also control pet feeding time and quantity of food served to your pet.

Advantages

You can customise the food serving speed of the device.

It enables you to order pet food online which is delivered at your doorsteps.

It comes with a large food storage tank which is not given in many automatic pet feeders.

The built-in rechargeable battery makes it work without any power supply.

Demerits

It doesn’t support any Android device.

You cannot program it without internet.

It jams by using some specific types of food.

It comes with a battery but it’s backup is limited and short.

PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed

The pet safe uses a conveyor belt to serve pet food based on preset portion size. You can choose from several portion options on the device for up to 12 meals a day. The Petsafe healthy pet feeder comes with a unique feature which is a slow feed option. In this meal is dispensed in a time period of 15 minutes it prevents your pet from eating too quickly.

Advantage

Display LED screen makes it easy to navigate or for setup.

Comes with customisable programming for up to 12 meals a day.

It comes with sleek minimal design.

Disadvantage

use DC adaptor as AC adaptor is not compatible. You have tois not compatible.

The bowl given is too deep which can make your pet uncomfortable while eating.

It frequently jams by using some specific type of foods.

Hoison SmartFeeder

By connecting it with your Wi-Fi you can easily use smart feed which comes with built-in webcam, speaker. By using this Pet feeder you can watch or talk with your pet while serving the food. By using the Hoison app you can set feeding schedules, portion size, number of meal and time of each meal. The app also provides you with a weekly history report access by which you can track the dining history of your pet.

Advantages

The inbuilt HD camera and speaker enable you to communicate with your pet.

It comes with AC adaptor and Inbuilt battery gives a backup of up to 24 hours.

It gives weekly statistics and personalised diet suggestion for your pet.

The lights make it perfect for night time feeding.

Disadvantages

The steel bowl given is small which is not sufficient for bigger dogs.

Hoison is a China-based company and it doesn’t provide much English language technical assistance.

Lusmo Automatic Pet Feeder

This one is a great Smart Pet Feeder in the budget segment It doesn’t have any fancy features like webcam, speaker etc. It is simple to operate as it has just three buttons to operate and you can do all basic things with it. You can set schedules, portion size, meal timing etc on the device also you can feed your pet manually by using the button. It is a battery operated device so no worry for the power supply.

Advantages

It comes in several colour options to choose from.

One of the least priced smart pet feeder.

It has a protective guard which does not allow your pet from stealing the food.

Disadvantage

It doesn’t work with electricity you can use it with battery only.

It cannot be washed in the dishwasher as the product is not dishwasher safe.

You can set only 3 meals a day on the device.

Conclusion

Be smart and use technology to take care of your loved ones including pet. Get a Smart Pet feeder in your house and feed your pet comfortably even if you are not present at home. Do not forget to share your suggestions, things you want to improve etc in the comment box below. Till than sayonara.