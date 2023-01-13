2023 Is the Year Of The Xbox Exclusives

Microsoft created and manufactures the Xbox gaming console. Aside from its initial release in North America on November 15, 2001, the original Xbox was also made available in Japan on February 22, 2002, and in Australia and Europe on March 14, 2002. Microsoft’s entry into the game console industry went up against Sony’s PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s GameCube. The Xbox was the first game system to use a hard drive and an Intel Pentium III CPU running at 733 MHz.

At launch, the Xbox performed worse than the PlayStation 2, but it eventually became the market leader. The Xbox 360, the console’s successor, was introduced in 2005. The Xbox 360 was upgraded from its predecessor with a triple-core IBM PowerPC-based CPU, a new chassis, an integrated Ethernet connector, and the ability to use wireless controllers.

Both critics and customers agreed that the Xbox 360 improved over the original. The system also pioneered online multiplayer and downloadable content via Xbox Live. It was in direct opposition to the PlayStation 3 and the Wii.

The Xbox One, Microsoft’s follow-up to the Xbox 360, was launched the same year. The Xbox One could run games at a higher quality (1080p) and with a quicker processor than its predecessor, the Xbox 360. It also had a new Kinect sensor. A lot of other media formats, including real-time tv and streaming services, were included in it as well.

Xbox Series X|S, released in 2020, is the most up-to-date model. It’s compatible with previous Xbox titles and has more powerful hardware than its predecessor.

The debut of Starfield and Redfall will be major events for the Xbox Series X in 2023, but they won’t be the only exclusives worth keeping an eye on for Microsoft’s console. Using the latest gaming news from TheLostGamer, we’ve constructed the most anticipated Xbox-only games.

Starfield

Bethesda’s action role-playing game, Starfield, will be released in 2023. This new intergalactic adventure is brought to you by the same award-winning development team responsible for Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Starfield sends players, where the name implies, to the possibly limitless collection of planets in the cosmic deep rather than a fantasy realm or a dismal nuclear wasteland.

The remainder of Bethesda’s tried and true formula looks to be there, despite the shift in setting. Like the previous titles in the developer’s catalog, Starfield will let players explore the galaxy at their leisure, solve puzzles as they see fit, and take in the game’s astounding array of exotic worlds, all in their own time. And a great many of them exist.

The game’s creators have stated that there are around 100 star systems and 1,000 planets. Each is unique, each may be investigated, and it can be fatal if not carefully approached. Starfield seems like it might be the kind of game you spend months or even years on if you want to if the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 is any indicator. There’s likely to be a lot to see, learn about, and shoot in Bethesda’s rendition of the ultimate frontier, considering that you’re never more than a leap away from a whole new universe.

Redfall

The next title from Arkane Studios, the developers of Dishonored, Prey, and the upcoming double dose of Wolfenstein titles.

Some have speculated that Redfall would be pretty similar to Back 4 Blood. However, this time the cooperative squad will be up against paranormal creatures rather than zombies, and this speculation has helped the game garner a certain amount of notoriety. Fans anticipate the launch thanks to the game’s exciting gameplay and genuine horrors in the form of jump scares. Since Redfall looks to have a firm foundation in a story, this will also benefit the Left 4 Dead-style gameplay.

Forza Motorsport

Incredible to think that before the Xbox One era, new Forza Motorsport titles came out every two years. Since Forza Motorsport 7, however, nearly five years have passed.

After a long hiatus, Turn 10 Studios will return in the spring of 2023 with an experience optimized for the Xbox Series X’s processing power and visual fidelity. Turn 10 has prioritized developing a more precise simulation engine for Forza Motorsport to provide a more authentic driving experience. Damage modeling is getting more attention thanks to improvements in vehicle physics and weighting, and ray tracing will make sure every scratch is seen. All indicators point to Forza Motorsport being one of the best-looking and performing games on the Xbox Series X, making it the system showcase the console so desperately needs.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The renowned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series has previously only been available on the PC, but this year, Xbox Series X players will finally have a chance to play it and find out what all the hype is about. After being put on hold while GSC Game World dealt with the continuing invasion of Ukraine, the shooter Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently set for release in 2023.

Additionally, the anticipation will be rewarded. Impressions of Stalker 2 have not changed; the game’s reactive enemies, mutant AI, magnificent borderless, open environment, and astounding oddities continue to excite. GSC Game World plans to make the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone genuinely inhospitable in Stalker 2, and we can’t wait to return to it after so long. The game will have a problematic first-person shooter component, light survival elements, and deep sim sensibilities.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Game developer Ninja Theory released the Norse and Celtic aesthetics-inspired action-adventure game Hellblade: Sanua’s Sacrifice in 2017. You take on the role of Senua, a warrior venturing into the underworld to save your mate’s soul from Hela.

After five years, the Xbox One Franchise X will finally get the next chapter in the Hellblade series. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II transports players back to the Norse backdrop, filled with creatures like gigantic stalking giants who appear impenetrable to your primitive weapons. The game and trailer look fantastic since they were made with Unreal Engine 5. Though few specifics are available, Senua’s Saga seems to be an engrossing story set amid beautiful and occasionally dangerous landscapes.

Even though a specific date has not been announced, gamers anticipate its arrival sometime this year.

Additional must-mention games scheduled to come out in 2023 include:

Planet Of Lana

State of Decay 3

Age of Empires

To that end, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has grown so popular that it has become a meme, which is the best possible outcome for the program. Memes may be funny, but the truth is that Xbox Game Pass is the best bargain in gaming, especially considering that the first wave of long-awaited first-party exclusives is expected in 2023, along with the continuous third-party value.