10 Facts About Seth Meyers That Will Make You Love Him Even More

I am damn sure, those who know Seth Meyers, wouldn’t resist but appreciate him. For many lives, he has been an influencer. Following his principles and daily rituals, he has made it up to the grace mark. Let’s have a look at weird facts about Seth Meyer, that will make you like him more.

1. Seth Meyers read 800 Weekend Update jokes every week.

As editor-in-chief of SNL, Meyers would read the proposed jokes for the weekend update of the next episode the night before the show was broadcast. At that time, the writers had about 800 compiled jokes for him to read. Then it would help to choose a top one hundred before they were then reduced to only 20 jokes for the real show.

2. He’s from the same place as Sarah Silverman and Adam Sandler .

Although Meyers was born in Illinois, he grew up in Bedford, New Hampshire. Sarah Silverman is also from Bedford. Adam Sandler grew up in the neighboring city, Manchester. Meyers grew up watching Adam Sandler on television and thought, “Well if that guy’s from New Hampshire and on TV, that’s probably the last guy from New Hampshire who’s going to be on TV for the next 50 years.”

3. His mom taught him French in middle school.

Hilary Meyers taught French at an elementary school in Bedford, New Hampshire for almost 30 years. Seth was one of his first students, but he was not exactly a student. He once explained, “I didn’t mind having my mom as a teacher. It was really fun. I just wish I could have been a better French student.”

4. He’s in Donald Trump’s book.

Speaking of the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner, Donald Trump was less amused by Meyers’s jokes than Obama was. In Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again, Trump wrote, “A third-rate comedian named Seth Meyers, somebody who in my opinion had absolutely no talent got up and spoke. He was nervous, shaking, and sounded like he had marbles in his mouth. He made a crack that Donald Trump’s candidacy was a joke or something to that effect.”

5. Seth Meyers joked to President Obama about Osama Bin Laden the day before Bin Laden was killed by Navy Seals.

At the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Meyers joked, “People think Bin Laden is hiding in the Hindu Kush but did you know that every day from 4 to 5, he hosts a show on C-SPAN?” President Obama chuckled, a day after he ordered the raid on the bin Laden compound that had not yet been announced.

6. He’s a poker shark.

Meyers won the third season of Celebrity Poker Showdown in 2004. In the first game, one of his opponents was SNL cast member and future Weekend Weekend co-host Amy Poehler. He then moved on to the championship game and beat David Cross, Steve Harris, Jeff Gordon, and Dave Navarro. However, do not expect him to boast. He said: “When” Celebrity “is in front of [the title], that means” worse. “

7. His brother was on MADtv

Seth’s brother, Josh Meyers, was a member of the MADtv cast for two years. Then he went on to play Randy Pearson, the replacement of Topher Grace in the last season of That 70’s Show. Both Josh and Seth have also played loving interests in The Mindy Project. Seth promoted his brother’s episode by tweeting, “My hilarious brother Josh will be hanging with @mindykaling on #TheMindyProject tonight! #Taller #BetterHair”

8. Seth Meyers lived in Amsterdam for a year.

After Meyers graduated from Northwestern University, he moved to Amsterdam with his brother.

9. He loves comics.

Meyers is a big fan of comics. He has named Batman, Justice League, Hawkeye, and Locke & Key as some of his favorites. Meyers has been able to penetrate the genre of superheroes; he and his former SNL co-worker, Mike Shoemaker, created The Awesomes, a series that airs on Hulu.

10. He did impressions of Russell Crowe, Hugh Grant, and David Arquette for his SNL audition.

Meyers auditioned for the show in 2001, which explains his impersonating choices. His first show as a cast member was the infamous episode after 9/11.

Final Words

The Man who inspired hundreds of thousands of lives and admired the beauty of art is certainly to be praised by us. Many of us follow him. If you are one of those, share with us, what made you love Seth. Do you know about his unusual and less known fact? If yes, share with us in the comments below.